Storms are on the radar

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Tuesday we are going to be seeing strong thunderstorms early in the morning. However by about 9 or 10 this morning most of the area will be clear on showers and storms. The high for today will be 87 degrees with partly cloudy skies, winds out of the Northeast at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. Going into Wednesday we look to dry out we will see a high of 89 degrees with mostly sunny skies and a low 70 degrees the winds will shift back out of the southeast at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. Then going into Thursday we will see a high of 90 degrees with a low of 71 degrees, mostly sunny skies southeast winds at about 10 to 20 miles per hour and no rain chances and really we won’t have any rain chances until possibly the weekend. Looking ahead to Friday will see 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies the winds will pick up out of the southeast at about 15 to 25 miles per hour. Saturday and Sunday shower chances look to return.