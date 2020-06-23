Wichita Co. Commissioners Court holds meeting with VFD chiefs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court held an evening work session Monday to discuss how they will pay for new radio repeaters for the county’s volunteer fire departments.
It’s going to cost just over $63,000.
After a round table discussion with fire chiefs from across the county, the plan is to have that money come from the funding the VFD’s get each year by Wichita County.
Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom says it will be taken out over the next three years at a percentage from the seven largest VFD’s budget. This excludes Friberg-Cooper and Punkin Center, who only get $5,000 from the county.
The Commissioners Court will now take what they learned from this meeting to fine tune the details of the plan ready for the 2021 budget.
