Helen Farabee Executive Director To Retire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Helen Farabee’s Executive Director Roddy Atkins is retiring after 41 years of providing mental health expertise in Texoma.
Half of those years he has spent at Helen Farabee, serving and leading the organization through several miles stones.
Including when they became one of the first Community Behavioral Centers in Texas.
Throughout his career Atkins has seen his fair share of mental illness and how it can effect people, all the way from the state and local levels.
Taking his place on July 30th, will be Gianna Harris, who has served as his second in command over the past years.
Before making his finale departure however, he wanted to make sure to leave the organization on a positive note. With plans set in place to expand and build a new facility in the future, where clients could receive all services under one roof.
Atkins and his wife will be moving to the Hill Country where they will building their retirement home.
Even though he is retiring he doesn’t plan on slowing down completely, he said he will finally have time to enjoy hobbies he did before he got busy with his career.
Like playing or teaching tennis, Atkins says he may even want to play professionally. Or teach psychology at the college level, even run another smaller organization!
Whatever Atkins decides to do with the next chapter of his life friends, Helen Farabee staff, and colleagues and all the people’s lives he has touched throughout the years wish him nothing but the absolute best.
