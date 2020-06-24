Major water leak in Graham, residents asked to conserve water

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - The City of Graham announced Wednesday they found a major leak in their main water distribution line.
City officials are calling this leak a “worst case scenario” as they experienced water pressure loss during the leak.
They had also lost water from their tanks that they normally rely on during leak events such as this one.
City officials are asking residents to conserve water at this time. The water tanks have been throttled down to help restrict and conserve water usage.
