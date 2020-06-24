20 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 250

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 20 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday.
There are now a total of 250 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 79 total recoveries, 7,943 negative tests and 2 deaths.
There are currently 159 patients recovering at home and 10 in the hospital.
There are 20 new cases to report today and there are now 10 hospitalizations.
*UPDATE ON PREVIOUS PENDING CASES*
Case 223: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread
Case 228: 6 – 19, at home recovering, community spread, no daycare exposure
Case 229: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
*NEW CASES*
Case 231: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 232: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread
Case 233: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 234: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 235: 50 – 59, hospitalized in stable condition, case still under investigation
Case 236: 40 - 49, hospitalized in stable condition, case still under investigation
Case 237: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread
Case 238: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 239: 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread
Case 240: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 241: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread
Case 242: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread
Case 243: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 244: 50 - 59 at home recovering, community spread
Case 245: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 246: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 247: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 248: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 249: 6 – 19, at home recovering, community spread, no daycare exposure
Case 250: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread
Hospitalizations
Case 117: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 143: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 144: 40 – 49, critical condition
Case 149: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 158: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 176: 60 – 69, stable condition
Case 215: 70+, stable condition
Case 226: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 235: 50 – 50, stable condition
Case 236: 40 – 49, stable condition
