20 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 250

20 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 250
. (Source: WXIX)
June 24, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 6:15 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 20 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday.

There are now a total of 250 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 79 total recoveries, 7,943 negative tests and 2 deaths.

There are currently 159 patients recovering at home and 10 in the hospital.

There are 20 new cases to report today and there are now 10 hospitalizations. 

*UPDATE ON PREVIOUS PENDING CASES*

Case 223: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread

Case 228: 6 – 19, at home recovering, community spread, no daycare exposure

Case 229: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

*NEW CASES*  

Case 231: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 232: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread

Case 233: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 234: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 235: 50 – 59, hospitalized in stable condition, case still under investigation

Case 236: 40 - 49, hospitalized in stable condition, case still under investigation

Case 237: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread

Case 238: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 239: 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread

Case 240: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 241: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread

Case 242: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread

Case 243: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 244: 50 - 59 at home recovering, community spread

Case 245: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 246: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 247: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 248: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 249: 6 – 19, at home recovering, community spread, no daycare exposure

Case 250: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread

Hospitalizations

Case 117: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 143: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 144: 40 – 49, critical condition

Case 149: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 158: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 176: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 215: 70+, stable condition

Case 226: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 235: 50 – 50, stable condition

Case 236: 40 – 49, stable condition

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.