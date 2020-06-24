Wednesday is going to feel great

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Wednesday we are going to be seeing mostly sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees. The wind is going to be out of the northeast about 5 to 15 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we’re going to see mostly clear skies with a low of 66 then going into Thursday we will see a high of 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Then overnight going into Friday we will see mostly clear skies and a low of 71 degrees. Then on Friday you may notice a little bit of haze in the sky. As Saharan dust works its way into Texoma. However, that will not hinder temperatures by any means we will actually rising temperatures into the mid 90s where we will find a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. We look to say dry in to Texoma until going into the weekend we’re rain chances look to return. On Saturday we will see 94 degrees with partly cloudy skies and on Sunday we will only see a high of a 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of a few showers in Texoma.