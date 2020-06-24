WF man arrested for money laundering, over $500K seized during investigation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested Tuesday for money laundering after over $500,000 was reportedly seized during a large scale marijuana distribution investigation by Texas DPS.
An affidavit shows Jose Hernandez was arrested last October by Texas DPS during a narcotics transaction of involving over 100 pounds of marijuana in Childress County.
Investigators then searched Hernandez’s home and found more evidence of a large scale marijuana distribution operation.
The affidavit states a Sentry safe that was found in the home contained over $500,000 and was determined to have been obtained illegally via the distribution of marijuana.
Hernandez was arrested on warrants Tuesday as a result of the investigation.
Hernandez was charged with money laundering over $300,000 and possession of a controlled substance over one gram but under four grams.
His total bond was set at $50,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
