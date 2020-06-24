Wheat harvest takes a step back

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The wheat crop in the United States took a step back this year compared to last. Part of that is due to weather.
“The wheat harvest this year has been tough,” said Wichita County Texas A&M AgriLife Agent David Graf.
Graf says Wichita County could have had potentially one of the best crop seasons in a while, but weather played a role in changing that.
“We just had a lot of issues like freeze damage, that was probably our biggest thing that hurt us the most,” said Graf. “Just those two alone it really caused some problems.”
“The yields aren’t going to be anywhere near what they were last year, so we are looking at lower production this year,” said Grain Marketing Economist James Welch.” “I think that one thing that is holding us down in the wheat market is we’re seeing significantly lower corn prices compared to what they’ve been the last couple of years.”
Welch says the economic slowdown and the impact of the pandemic is weighing on wheat.
“Given the global economic and health situation, we’re just seeing several prices struggle and wheat is one of them,” said Welch.
Welch says looking to next year, it looks like drought conditions are expected. This means a warmer and drier outlook.
