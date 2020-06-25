Drug deal leads to aggravated robbery, suspect arrested

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police arrested one man Wednesday on an aggravated robbery warrant.
Officers saw a car on Professional Road and believed the passenger was Sammy Worthy. They say they knew he was wanted on a warrant.
Officers then pulled the car over and arrested Worthy on a warrant for an aggravated robbery from June 3.
The affidavit states officers received a call about a robbery which had happened at the Forest Glen Apartments.
Upon arrival, they spoke with the victim who reportedly said they had contacted another man to purchase marijuana. The man said he knew where he could buy some marijuana and drove the victim to Forest Glen Apartments.
The affidavit shows the victim recognized the sellers and identified one of them as Sammy Worthy.
The sellers got into the car and demanded money from the victim, who refused. Worthy then allegedly struck the victim in the face with a handgun.
The victim said the man who brought him to the apartment complex ran off as soon as the men started demanding money.
The victim said Worthy and the other man allegedly took $1,200 from him. His social security card and drivers license were both later recovered at the apartment complex.
Worthy was charged with aggravated robbery and his total bond was set at $750,000.
He remains in the Wichita County Jail.
