Four new COVID-19 cases in Montague County

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Four new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Montague County, according to The Bowie News.
The Bowie News reports the patients are nearly recovered and that their cases weren’t confirmed until now because it took some extra time to confirm their addresses. Montague County Health Authority Dr. Delbert McCaig said the patients’ quarantine will end in just a few days.
The state of Texas’ COVID-19 Tracker is showing there are 17 total COVID-19 cases in Montague County.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.