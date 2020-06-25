JIM BOWIE DAYS RODEO IN FULL EFFECT

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Jim Bowie Days Rodeo is currently in it’s 54th year, even though city officials and residents weren’t sure if it was going to happen, they didn’t give up hope and never stop planning for it.
With Covid-19 and recovering from a tornado that devastated city last month, the rodeo is finally something positive that has taken place in the community.
However they are still taking the safety of volunteers, vendors, participants and patrons extremely seriously and a number one priority.
Making sure there are sanitation stations, workers are wearing mask and gloves, and marking off bleachers so people can practice social distancing.
The Jim Bowie Days Rodeo started July 20 and will go through July 27, with adults and children competing in events like bull riding, barrel racing, and “mutton bustin”.
All proceeds from the Jim Bowie Days Rodeo will go towards scholarships for those students participating in this year’s events.
For more information on the Jim Bowie Days Rodeo and all it’s events click here.
