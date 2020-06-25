20 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 270

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 20 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday.
There are now a total of 270 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 80 total recoveries, 8,043 negative tests and 2 deaths.
There are currently 180 patients recovering at home and 8 in the hospital.
There are 20 new cases today, 8 total hospitalizations and 1 recovery.
*UPDATE ON PREVIOUS PENDING CASES*
Case 146: This case was under investigation and the person was found to live outside of Wichita County jurisdiction so the individual will not count in Wichita County's case count. However, the case number has been reassigned to a new patient. The new case information is as follows: 6 – 19, at home recovering, community spread, no daycare exposure.
Case 235: 50 – 59, was hospitalized and now is at home recovering, community spread
Case 236: 40 – 49, was hospitalized and now is at home recovering, community spread
Case 238: 20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous caseCase 243: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread
Case 246: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 248: 50 – 59, at home recovering, travel-related within the state of Texas
*NEW CASES*
Case 251: 30 – 39, hospitalized in stable condition, community spread case
Case 252: 30 – 39, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 253: 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 254: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 255: 0 – 5, asymptomatic, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case, no day care exposure
Case 256: 50 - 59, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 257: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 258: 70+, hospitalized in stable condition, case is still under investigation
Case 259: 70+, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 260: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 261: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 262: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 263: 40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 264: 40 – 49, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 265: 60 – 69, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 266: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 267: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 268: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 269: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 270: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case
Hospitalizations
Case 117: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 143: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 144: 40 – 49, critical condition
Case 161: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 206: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 215: 70+, stable condition
Case 251: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 258: 70+, stable condition
