News Channel 6 City Guide: Summer Vacation in Graham

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. This episode, we’re taking you to Graham, Texas for a closer look at the perfect summer vacation this town can provide for your family.
When you arrive in Graham, make sure to stop by the Graham Chamber of Commerce Visitor & Business Center at 608 Elm Street on the downtown square. You will be provided with a goodie bag filled with information on destinations, shopping, dining, and more.
“[The Visitor & Business Center] has cool water and a great cup of coffee,” chairman of the Graham CVB board of directors, JW Budge said. “We can help you plan a full-blown vacation or a fabulous weekend getaway.”
One of the places you can visit is the Wildcatter Ranch & Resort. Business Insider named it one of the top dude ranches in the country. The ranch is around 1,500 acres. You can horseback ride, rent cabins or hotel suites, swim, and enjoy a steak dinner as you watch the sunset. The opportunities are endless.
“It’s one of my favorite places to vacation. It’s just six miles outside of Graham. There [are] so many things to do. It’s just a phenomenal place to vacation,” longtime Graham resident, Shana Wolfe said.
If you’re looking for a fun event to enjoy with the family, you can head to the Young County Arena. Located at 120 Barclay Place in Graham, on any given weekend you can find a rodeo, NCHA cutting event, monster truck races, go-cart races, concerts, and more.
“Whenever you come to Graham to spend the weekend there’s always something to do for you and your family. So, come out to the Young County Arena and see what’s going on,” Graham CVB board member, Kyle Anderson said.
Did you know that America’s largest downtown square can be found in Graham, Texas? On the square, you can find boutiques, restaurants, theaters, antique shops, a museum, and more.
“We have so many activities on this square daily, weekly, yearly. In June, we have the Food Truck Championship of Texas with over 50 [food] trucks that come to our city each year. In July, we also have a very patriotic July 4th parade. Here on the square, you can find something for everyone,” longtime Graham resident, Jayne Beale said.
If you enjoy the outdoors, you can plan a trip to Lake Eddleman Park. There’s a channel that connects Lake Eddleman and Lake Graham. So, you can access two lakes for one.
“You can swim year-round because it’s a power plant lake so the temperature stays pretty much the same. Fishing is great,” Graham CVB board member, Tiffany Snow said.
You can kayak and boat with several boat ramps and access points. There’s also an RV park and campgrounds for overnight stays. If you miss catching the latest movie release, you can take a step back in time at the Graham Drive-In Theatre on 4th Street.
“It’s a really great place to bring your kids and let them wind down a little bit. [You] can get some popcorn at the concession stand [...] and then come watch a double feature,” longtime Graham resident Dan De La Garza said.
You can make a splash at the Graham City Pool. It has recently opened for the summer season with COVID-19 related precautions in place to keep families safe. There’s diving boards, a slide, shaded seating areas, and more.
“We hope that you’ll travel to Graham, Texas this summer and spend some time with us at the Graham City Pool,” longtime Graham resident, Sarah Lundgren said.
For more information, you can call the Graham Convention and Visitors Bureau at (940) 549-0401 or head to VisitGrahamTexas.com.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact Host & Producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
