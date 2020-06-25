Saharan dust comes into Texoma Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Thursday we are going to be seeing warmer conditions. The high for today is going to be 91 degrees with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the southeast at about 5 to 15 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we will see clouds increasing with a low of 71 degrees.
Then on Friday we warm up to 93 degrees with partly cloudy skies, the wind will be out of the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour.
Then going into the weekend the wind will pick up out of the south at 15 to 25 miles per hour. Temperatures look to stay fairly comfortable. We will see how high of a 93 degrees on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies.
Then on Sunday we will see almost identical conditions. With 92 degrees as well for the high. However, one big difference in the forecast going into Sunday is we have a 20% chance of showers and storms late in the evening. That will continue over into Monday where we have a 20% chance of showers and storms.
