Texas A&M AgriLife gives tips on staying safe from mosquitoes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Right now we are in Mosquito Awareness Month, and experts say it's important to be aware of what to do if you get bit.
According to a study done by the American Mosquito Control Association, over a million people worldwide die from mosquito borne diseases each year.
“Everybody should be aware that the mosquitoes are here and you want to be prepared for any type of increase in numbers or any chance that West Nile could become a big deal this year,” said Texas A&M AgriLife Entolomogist Sonja Swiger.
Mosquitoes that carry diseases like West Nile and Zika have been found in the Texoma area.
“There’s a mosquito that carries Zika Virus and it’s the specific kind of mosquito that I actually found one of those last night,” said Wichita County Texas A&M AgriLife Agent David Graf.
The mosquitoes can also carry diseases to animals like dogs and horses.
“They do play a big role in the disease transmission of various things,” said Swiger. “Obviously in Texas we can have them year round and they do start to get into higher population right about this time.”
Swiger says places that hold water for more than a week are breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
“Pasture lands are breeding sights, as well as crop fields that can hold water will become breeding grounds,” said Swiger. “But in addition to that, items that we have around our houses that hold water like buckets and trash cans.”
Swiger says keeping your yard cut can help keep those mosquitoes away.
According to the CDC, about 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.
Most people with this type of West Nile virus disease recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.
