Texoma fireworks sales soaring in the first days

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Fireworks are officially on sale in Texoma and firework sellers see a spike in sales earlier this season than ever before.
The sellers had some concerns going into this week with COVID-19 cases rising but they planned ahead, ordered early and brought out some safety measures.
Sellers we spoke with think the boost in early revenue could be from the people that prefer to pop fireworks at home this year. Other sellers say some people are getting out ahead of the crowds they usually see by the third or fourth of July.
“Usually, we don’t have very many sales until we actually hit the third or fourth, but I know that with people being concerned about social distancing,” said Tara Swagerty, owner of Big State Fireworks. “We already saw an uptick in sales yesterday, which was our first day to be legally open. So we’re hoping that kind of continues and people come and see us early.”
“The business has been great,” said Arthur Ridinger, owner of Ridinger Fireworks. “We expect sales to be up tremendously from last year. With all the rain here recently it’s going to help out a lot. Obviously, there was some concerns with how we would handle everything but with everything, with the plan that we had in place and getting everything out here, it’s gone really well and we’ve had no issues so far.”
For those that want to take advantage of the Pop until you Drop that Ridiner offers where folks can use the 80 acres of land next to the shop to pop fireworks, you will need to purchase a ticket.
They will also have the Bowman VFD on site keeping an eye on things and they will also be selling hamburgers. Some proceeds from fireworks will be donated to the volunteer fire department as well.
