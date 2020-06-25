Two Bricktown Tap House & Kitchen employees test positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two Bricktown Tap House & Kitchen employees have tested positive for COVID-19, restaurant officials confirmed Thursday.
The restaurant closed upon being notified, was cleaned and sanitized by a professional company on Wednesday and has now reopened as of Thursday.
Restaurant officials say two additional employees, who are not showing symptoms, are in quarantine after they had socialized for an extended time with the two patients.
No other team members were required to be tested after a Health Department investigation.
