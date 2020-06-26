Dexter Learning reflects back on first school year, looks toward future

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Michael Olaya’s 2017 vision of a Dexter School became a reality this past year.
“It’s just been really incredible to just work with the community, work with our families,” the co-founder/CEO said, “it’s just been an incredible year where we’ve created something really special.”
Olaya said the past year has been a great learning experience for how to better the Dexter Learning model. He said his team has been able to find a balance between structured learning and student freedom and wants to build on that in the years ahead.
“So that would be our biggest learning is developing that structure, especially for those younger kids because they’re developing that executive functioning,” he explained.
“And the question we’re always asking ourselves is what are we doing well, what can we do better?,” added Lora Saarnio, the Head of School for Dexter Learning.
That growth isn’t stopping due to the pandemic.
“You know, this is a really good test of a system’s design,” said Olaya, “how well does your system take pressure? The test of a really good system is that it should thrive in chaos.”
With a learning format that mixes online and in-person teacher already, and emphasizes students building their schedules, Olaya said Dexter School is prepared no matter what fall 2020 may look like.
“We are unbelievably excited and optimistic for the next several years,” said Olaya.
“This year has honestly just been an incredible ride and I’ve just learned so much from students,” said Saarnio, “and I’m so excited to see where we go next.”
