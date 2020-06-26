Griffin needs a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Diane Bowman from the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Brian Shrull to talk about Griffin.
Griffin is a 3-month-old puppy that will probably weigh around 40 pounds when he’s fully grown.
“He’s full of energy, loves everybody and he’s just a really nice, fun puppy,” said Bowman.
The Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road and they’re open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The adoption fee for cats is $40 and you have to prepay for spays and neutering at your veterinarian.
To see animals brought into the Animal Services Center, click here.
