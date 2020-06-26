Jypsy is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Kimber Hopkins with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a Tortoiseshell cat named Jypsy.
Jypsy is a really sweet girl and she’s about two years old.
She’s a little shy at first but she loves to cuddle.
The adoption fee for cats is $85 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it gets the animal a microchip.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.