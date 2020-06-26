MSU Texas COVID-19 mobile test collection coming June 30

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - COVID-19 Mobile Test Collection will be at Midwestern State University on June 30.
The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DL Ligon Coliseum and the tests will be done by appointment only.
There will be no cost for the tests and MSU Texas officials are asking everyone to allow yourselves enough time because there will be a line.
Test results will be available within 5-7 days.
You will be screened to see if you have one or more of the following symptoms:
- Fever and/or chills
- Cough (dry or productive)
- Fatigue
- Body aches/muscle or joint pain
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headaches
- Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste and/or smell
More details and registration information will be available on June 28.
