30 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total rises to 300

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There was also one new recovery.
There are now a total of 300 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 81 total recoveries, 8,172 negative tests and 2 deaths.
There are currently 211 patients recovering at home and 6 in the hospital.
*UPDATE ON PREVIOUS PENDING CASES*
Case 264: 40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 265: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 266: 50 – 59, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 267: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread
Case 268: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread
Case 269: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread
*NEW CASES*
Case 271: 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 272: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 273: 6 – 19, at home recovering, contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure
Case 274: 6 – 19, at home recovering, community spread case, no daycare exposure
Case 275: 6 – 19, at home recovering, contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure
Case 276: 6 – 19, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure
Case 277: 6 – 19, at home recovering, community spread case, no daycare exposure
Case 278: 60 – 69, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 279: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 280: 50 – 59, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 281: 6 – 19, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure?
Case 282: 70+, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 283: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 284: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 285: 6 – 19, at home recovering, community spread case, no daycare exposure
Case 286: 40 – 49, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 287: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 288: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 289: 30 – 39, asymptomatic, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 290: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 291: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 292: 0 – 5, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 293: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 294: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 295: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 296: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 297: 6 – 19, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 298: 60 – 69, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 299: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 300: 50 – 59, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Hospitalizations
Case 117: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 143: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 144: 40 – 49, critical condition
Case 161: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 215: 70+, stable condition
Case 258: 70+, stable condition
