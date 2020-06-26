30 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total rises to 300

30 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total rises to 300
. (Source: WXIX)
June 26, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 8:02 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There was also one new recovery.

There are now a total of 300 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 81 total recoveries, 8,172 negative tests and 2 deaths.

There are currently 211 patients recovering at home and 6 in the hospital.

*UPDATE ON PREVIOUS PENDING CASES*

Case 264: 40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 265: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 266: 50 – 59, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 267: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread

Case 268: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread

Case 269: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread

*NEW CASES*

Case 271: 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 272: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 273: 6 – 19, at home recovering, contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure

Case 274: 6 – 19, at home recovering, community spread case, no daycare exposure

Case 275: 6 – 19, at home recovering, contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure

Case 276: 6 – 19, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure

Case 277: 6 – 19, at home recovering, community spread case, no daycare exposure

Case 278: 60 – 69, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 279: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 280: 50 – 59, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 281: 6 – 19, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure?

Case 282: 70+, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 283: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 284: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 285: 6 – 19, at home recovering, community spread case, no daycare exposure

Case 286: 40 – 49, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 287: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 288: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 289: 30 – 39, asymptomatic, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 290: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 291: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 292: 0 – 5, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 293: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 294: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 295: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 296: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 297: 6 – 19, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 298: 60 – 69, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 299: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 300: 50 – 59, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Hospitalizations

Case 117: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 143: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 144: 40 – 49, critical condition

Case 161: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 215: 70+, stable condition

Case 258: 70+, stable condition

.
. (Source: Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District)

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.