Saharan dust arrives later

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday we are going to be seeing temperatures in the mid-90s for the high. The official high for today is going to be 94 degrees with mostly sunny skies, the wind will be out of the southeast about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Overnight tonight will see a low of 71 degrees, then on Saturday we are expecting Haze due to the Saharan dust will see a high of 93 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15 to 25 miles per hour. Then the Haze looks to stick around for a couple days. Going into Sunday we can also expect the Saharan dust to be around. The wind is going to pick up out of the south at 15 to 25 miles per hour. We will see a high of 93 degrees. Sunday we also have a 20% chance of a few showers and maybe a rumble or two of thunder. Monday we start a little bit of a warming trend. Monday temperatures look to rise into the mid-to-upper nineties across Texoma. Will see partly cloudy skies and strong winds out of the south at 15 to 25 miles per hour.