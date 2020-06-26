Second employee at Allred Prison tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A second Allred Prison employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
One person is also listed as being in “medical restriction.”
The tracker says there have been over 113,000 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 7,653 coming back positive. There are 72 presumed COVID-19 deaths.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 20 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 270 cases.
