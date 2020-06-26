Second suspect arrested in connection to aggravated robbery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The second suspect in connection to an aggravated robbery during a drug deal has been arrested, Wichita Falls police announced Friday.
Dimonique McKinney was arrested Thursday just before 6:30 p.m after officers who knew he had a warrant out for his arrest saw him standing in a yard.
McKinney is suspected of being the second person involved in an aggravated robbery that happened at the Forest Glen Apartments on June 3.
The other suspect, Sammy Worthy, was arrested on Wednesday.
McKinney also had a warrant for discharging a firearm in certain municipalities from April 9.
His bond for the discharge of a firearm warrant was set at $2,000. His bond for the aggravated robbery has not been set by a judge yet, but is recommended to be $750,000.
McKinney remains in the Wichita County Jail.
