WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’ll see an increase in southeasterly winds this weekend and early next week. Some of the wind could gust as high as 30mph. It will also be warm and humid with temperatures up close to 94 both days. There will hazy sunshine thanks to dust coming up from Africa. By Sunday, there may be some slight rain chances in the afternoon. Temperatures will get hot next week with some triple digits back in the forecast.