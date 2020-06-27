Clay Co. Ham Radio Club conducts Relay League Field Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Clay County Amateur Radio Club had it's annual Relay League Field Day today.
Using solar panels and alternate power sources, the radio club has contacts come in from all over the United States.
“We’re contacting a lot of other Ham operators in south Texas right now as fast as we can, and we do an exchange where we tell them where we are and what kind of a station we’re operating,” said Co-Chairman of the 2020 Field Day Brent Boydston.
This type of radio is very similar to the radio that is used to go out storm spotting.
“It is not as broad of range as when we storm spot, because we’re talking about multiple counties, but it is similar,” said Boydston. “This helps us be better operators in anticipation of storm season.”
“It’s a simulation of problems that you might encounter where you have bad weather and there’s need for communications, so that’s where the clubs come in,” said Clay County Ham Radio Club member Sheryle Walraven.
Walraven says they like to be able to help the communication systems throughout the county, during situations like bad weather.
“We have so many weather events and it affects everyone,” said Walraven. “We have good weather and we have bad weather, but unfortunately we have a lot of bad weather.”
