Farmers Market Brings Fresh Food

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With Covid-19 people are beginning to rethink what they eat and what kind of food they put on the table to feed their families.
With that in mind the Wichita Falls Downtown Farmers Market is the perfect place for residents from not just Wichita but surrounding cities to come and get a taste of all the fresh fruits and vegetables they have to offer.
The Farmers Market is open weekly during harvest seasons and vendors provides strawberries, squash, black eyed peas, and lots of other home grown food for reasonable prices.
Vendors would normally have samples of their food for customers to try before they buy but, with the pandemic most of them have stopped for now.
The Farmers Market is a great place to bring friends and families to learn the importance of not only eating fresher foods but also supporting your small local farming businesses.
For more information on The Farmers Market visit.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.