BBB gives tips to avoid employment scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cosme Ojeda from the Better Business Bureau joined Anchor Brian Shrull to talk about employment scams.
As more people search for employment opportunities following the coronavirus outbreak, scammers are out there in force and targeting those most in need.
A new BBB study has found that nearly three-quarters of those who lose money to employment scams are already in financial crisis and do not have enough income to cover their monthly bills. In addition, more than half of people targeted by employment scams reported being unemployed at the time of the encounter.
Tips on how to avoid employment scams:
- Always do background research on the job offer
- Be wary of work-from-home, shipping/warehouse opportunities or secret shopper positions
- Watch out for on-the-spot job offers
- Don’t fall for a fake check scam
- Be cautious sharing personal information or any kind of pre-payment
- Be wary of offers that seem too good to be true
- Be wary of vague job descriptions
- Even if you do the work, it still may be a scam
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.