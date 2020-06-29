City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

City of Wichita Falls releases Independence Day trash schedule

For questions or more information, give the Sanitation Department a call.
For questions or more information, give the Sanitation Department a call.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the trash schedule for the Independence Day.

City facilities will be closed for the Independence Day holiday on Monday, July 5 and the trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:

  • Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, July 6
  • Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, July 7
  • There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday
  • Regular service will resume on Thursday, July 8
  • The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday, July 5; both will return to normal hours on Tuesday, July 6

For questions or more information, give the Sanitation Department a call at (940) 761-7977.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Young County deputy was involved in the shooting of Graham man on Sunday.
One dead in Young County shooting involving sheriff’s deputy
WF woman dealing with raccoons in AC unit
Raccoons found in Wichita Falls woman’s apartment
Engineers discover more problems with Midwestern Parkway bridge
Engineers find hidden problem with Midwestern Parkway bridge
Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
WFPD investigating Sunday shooting
WFPD investigating Sunday shooting

Latest News

A nationwide blood shortage is affecting Texas.
Texas blood supply reaches emergency low levels
Bobbi Loran
MSU Texas, VC graduate wins Miss Rodeo Texas 2021
"Come grow with us."
Downtown WF Farmers Market looking for more vendors
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse