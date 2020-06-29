City of Wichita Falls releases Independence Day trash schedule
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the trash schedule for the Independence Day.
City facilities will be closed for the Independence Day holiday on Monday, July 5 and the trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:
- Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, July 6
- Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, July 7
- There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday
- Regular service will resume on Thursday, July 8
- The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday, July 5; both will return to normal hours on Tuesday, July 6
For questions or more information, give the Sanitation Department a call at (940) 761-7977.
