City of Wichita Falls releases Independence Day trash schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the trash schedule for the Independence Day.

City facilities will be closed for the Independence Day holiday on Monday, July 5 and the trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:

Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, July 6

Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, July 7

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday

Regular service will resume on Thursday, July 8

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday, July 5; both will return to normal hours on Tuesday, July 6

For questions or more information, give the Sanitation Department a call at (940) 761-7977.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.