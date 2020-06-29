City of Wichita Falls releases Fourth of July trash schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the trash schedule for the Fourth of July.
City facilities will be closed for the Fourth of July Holiday on Friday, July 3.
City officials say the trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:
- Monday and Tuesday collection service will remain on the normal schedule
- Thursday’s collection service has been moved to Wednesday, July 1
- Friday’s collection service has been moved to Thursday, July 2
- There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday
- The Transfer Station and Landfill will be open on Friday, July 3, but will be closed on Saturday, July 4
For questions or more information, give the Sanitation Department a call at (940) 761-7977.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.