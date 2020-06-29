Fundraiser held in Bowie for tornado victims

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - A fundraising event for those affected by the EF-1 tornado that hit Bowie in late May was held Monday night at Pelham Park.
Texas Tunes for Tornado Relief, hosted by First United Methodist Church, brought in large crowds for a good cause. All the money raised goes into the Bowie Tornado Relief Fund to help those still trying to rebuild.
“We need some joy right now, people are still hurting, the businesses are still not reopened yet, people are still displaced out of their homes,” Jarae Scruggs, the event’s coordinator said.
Each year the First United Methodist Church holds a fundraiser to help folks in need, this year that was the citizens of Bowie whose lives have been impacted by the tornado.
“That fund is going to help pay for repairs, they are giving out small grants to local homes and businesses to help repair damage from the tornado,” Steven Martinez, senior pastor for First United Methodist Church said.
Various bands played, both a silent and regular auction, inflatable attractions, plus local vendors all were at Pelham Park.
“Everybody was just so positive about giving back and about helping our community and we need to feel joyful right now,” Scruggs said.
