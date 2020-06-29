Monday is going to be Hot

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Monday temperatures are going to be rising compared to what they were on Sunday. We are going to see a high of 98 degrees with real feel temperatures in the triple digits. We will see partly cloudy skies today with a 20% chance of showers and storms. It’s also going to be very windy today we’re going to see the winds out of the south at about 15 to 25 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we will see mostly clear skies with a low of 76 degrees. Then going into Tuesday it gets hot temperatures look to reach 102 degrees with the realfeel temperatures In the mid 100s. The wind will continue to be strong out of the south at 15 to 25 miles per hour on Tuesday but on Wednesday they calm down to the south at about 10 to 20 miles per hour however is the wind dies down temperatures continue to rise. On Wednesday we are going to see a high of a 104 degrees with real feel temperature still in the mid 100s