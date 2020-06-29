18 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 318

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also four new recoveries.
There are now a total of 318 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 85 total recoveries, 8,665 negative tests and 2 deaths.
There are currently 222 patients recovering at home and 9 in the hospital.
Five patients are reported to be in critical condition at the hospital, with one between the age of 6 and 10 being transported to Cook Children’s Hospital.
The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District received confirmation of 4 new cases Saturday, 2 new cases Sunday and 12 new cases Monday, bringing the total of new cases to report today to 18. Today, there are a total of 9 hospitalizations and 4 more recoveries.
The Wichita Falls Police Department reported today that 3 Officers have tested positive. One additional positive case, who also works at the Police Department, was also received today. This Officer had contact with one of the original 3 cases, and therefore was previously identified for potential exposure, and has been off work since late last week. This brings the total positive Officers to 4. It is important to note, the Officers job responsibilities do not involve in-person interaction with the public.
*UPDATE ON PREVIOUS PENDING CASES*
Case 286: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous caseCase 288: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 291: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 292: 0 – 5, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure
Case 293: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 294: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 296: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 297: 11 – 19, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 298: 60 – 69, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
*NEW CASES*
Case 301: 6 – 10, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure
Case 302: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 303: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 304: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 305: 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 306: 60 – 69, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 307: 80+, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 308: 40 – 49, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 309: 40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 310: 40 – 49, asymptomatic, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 311: case is still under investigation
Case 312: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 313: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 314: 11 – 19, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 315: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 316: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 317: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 318: 40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Hospitalizations
Case 138: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 143: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 144: 40 – 49, critical condition
Case 215: 80+, stable condition
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, was transported on 6/28 to Cook Children’s Hospital
Case 305: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 307: 80+, stable condition
