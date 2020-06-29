18 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 318

June 29, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 6:38 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also four new recoveries.

There are now a total of 318 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 85 total recoveries, 8,665 negative tests and 2 deaths.

There are currently 222 patients recovering at home and 9 in the hospital.

Five patients are reported to be in critical condition at the hospital, with one between the age of 6 and 10 being transported to Cook Children’s Hospital.

The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District received confirmation of 4 new cases Saturday, 2 new cases Sunday and 12 new cases Monday, bringing the total of new cases to report today to 18. Today, there are a total of 9 hospitalizations and 4 more recoveries.

The Wichita Falls Police Department reported today that 3 Officers have tested positive. One additional positive case, who also works at the Police Department, was also received today. This Officer had contact with one of the original 3 cases, and therefore was previously identified for potential exposure, and has been off work since late last week. This brings the total positive Officers to 4. It is important to note, the Officers job responsibilities do not involve in-person interaction with the public.

*UPDATE ON PREVIOUS PENDING CASES*

Case 286: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous caseCase 288: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 291: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 292: 0 – 5, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure

Case 293: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 294: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 296: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 297: 11 – 19, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 298: 60 – 69, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

*NEW CASES*

Case 301: 6 – 10, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure

Case 302: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 303: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 304: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 305: 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 306: 60 – 69, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 307: 80+, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 308: 40 – 49, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 309: 40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 310: 40 – 49, asymptomatic, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 311: case is still under investigation

Case 312: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 313: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 314: 11 – 19, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 315: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 316: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 317: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 318: 40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Hospitalizations

Case 138: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 143: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 144: 40 – 49, critical condition

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, was transported on 6/28 to Cook Children’s Hospital

Case 305: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 307: 80+, stable condition

