18 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 318

The Wichita Falls Police Department reported today that 3 Officers have tested positive. One additional positive case, who also works at the Police Department, was also received today. This Officer had contact with one of the original 3 cases, and therefore was previously identified for potential exposure, and has been off work since late last week. This brings the total positive Officers to 4. It is important to note, the Officers job responsibilities do not involve in-person interaction with the public.