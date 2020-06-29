One arrested in late-night crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One person is facing charges after a car accident in Wichita Falls.
It happened Sunday night just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and Call Field Road.
Police say one car was on Kemp getting ready to turn on Call Field on a red light when another car came from a different direction with a green light and ran into the car trying to turn.
The driver of the first car was arrested on a charge of DWI.
No other serious injuries were reported.
