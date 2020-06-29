One person injured in weekend fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An investigation is underway after a motel fire over the weekend.
The call came in Saturday at 1:09 p.m. for a fire at the Royal Inn in the 3100 block of Seymour highway.
Firefighters found smoke coming from a doorway, as well as a dumpster on fire near the end of the building.
Crews were able to break into the room and rescue a man inside who was taken to United Regional for severe burn and smoke injuries.
The damage is estimated at $22,000.
