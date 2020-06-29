Transportation services receive funding

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - $3.3 million in transit funds have been approved for the Wichita Falls District.
The Texas Transportation Commission approved $35 million in state funds, and $41 million in federal funds.
Those funds approved will go to small rural area transportation providers.
“Those funds that they’re being allocated are going toward operating costs such as service and maintenance of their vehicles, and their facilities,” said TXDOT Public Information Officer Adele Lewis. “Each entity will decide when and where they’re going to be spending that money.”
“It comes off the operating budget that we receive from FTA, and then they support the rest of that,” said Wichita Falls Public Transportation Administrator Jenny Stevens.
Due to COVID-19, Wichita Falls Public Transportation passenger fares have dropped.
They received funding from FTA to help with expenses to keep transportation going.
“It is helping offset those operations and the costs we continued operating during COVID since we never stopped because people still had to get to their jobs,” said Stevens.
Stevens says that funding came at a time they needed it most.
“It means everything, we’ve received so many thank you letters from our passengers about being able to provide them service,” said Stevens.
Stevens says it was federally funded, so the city does not have to match that funding.
“That money was there for us to continue service, and that’s what we will continue to do,” said Stevens.
