WF Area Food Bank makes change to Mobile Pantry date

WF Area Food Bank makes change to Mobile Pantry date
. (Source: WFAFB Facebook page)
June 29, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 4:37 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s first Saturday Mobile Pantry at Just Store It has been moved to July 11.

The Mobile Pantry will be there from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the change comes due to the Fourth of July holiday.

The Mobile Pantry dates for July can be found below:

  • City View Baptist Church
    • July 9 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Just Store It (3801 Old Jacksboro Hwy)
    • July 11 – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Midtown Manor
    • July 15 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
    • July 17 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Corner of Seymour Hwy & Beverly (3164 5th St.)
    • July 21 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Ben Donnell Housing Center
    • July 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • New Jerusalem Baptist Church
    • July 25 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Mill Street Housing Center
    • July 28 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.