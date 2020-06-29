WFISD’s Grab and Go supper ending, breakfast and lunch extended

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD’s Grab and Go supper meal distribution will be ending Tuesday, but the school district is extending their breakfast and lunch meal pickups through July 31.
Meals can be picked up for all children aged 18 and under for free at the following locations:
- Burgess Elementary
- Barwise Middle School
- Lamar Elementary
- Zundy Elementary
- Jefferson Elementary
- Haynes Elementary
- Washington Elementary
- Scotland Park Elementary
- Southern Hills Elementary
- Sheppard AFB Elementary
Breakfast and lunch are handed out Monday through Friday with breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Your child does not have to be present for pickups.
