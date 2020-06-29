Wichita Falls Churches React to Covid-19 Spikes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Governor Abbott allowed churches to reopen back in May but with Wichita Falls and Texas seeing spikes in Covid-19 numbers, it’s possible that they may have to shut their doors again.
However The First Baptist Church here in Wichita Falls which has over a thousands members hopes that doesn’t happen.
They are trying their best to make sure their staff and congregation remain safe by using medical grade fog machines to sanitize sanctuary surfaces between each service, suggesting that their members wear mask and keep six feet apart.
Still with Governor Abbott’s mandate lifted other churches in the city like The Metropolitan Community Church have decided to stay closed and continue to have virtual services online.
They have used this downtime and having less foot traffic as an opportunity to complete renovations projects to their building and they don’t plan on opening until Wichita Falls has 14 days straight of no new Covid-19 cases.
