Animal Services Center operating by appointment only

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center has started operating by appointment only as of Tuesday due to staffing issues.
Anyone wanting to see an animal must now schedule an appointment ahead of time.
The Animal Services Center will return to normal operations as soon as staffing levels return to normal.
Anyone wanting to meet an adoptable animal, drop off a stray or reclaim an animal will need to call (940) 761-8894 Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Animal Services will not be accepting owner surrendered animals at this time except in emergency situations and Animal Control will only be responding to emergency calls.
To see animals being kept at the Animal Services Center, click here.
