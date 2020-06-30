City of Vernon holding fireworks display

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - The City of Vernon will be holding a fireworks display on the Fourth of July.
The display will happen at Lion Stadium at dark and City officials are asking attendees to only use the stadium seats as a last resort. They say they would prefer everyone to either sit in your vehicles, bring a lawn chair and sit on the grass or to watch from your home.
They’re also asking attendees to follow social distancing guidelines and to keep your max group size at 10 people.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.