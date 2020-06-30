Graham 4th of July events still taking place with precautions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - 4th of July weekend is upon us, and those who are looking for some safe fun can head on over to Graham as most of their events are still taking place.
After many events getting canceled or postponed thanks to Covid-19, Graham is taking precautions to prevent any spread over the weekend.
“There will be space down at the courthouse lawn so fortunately we do have plenty of space here on America’s largest downtown square to practice safe social distancing,” said C.E.O. of Graham Chamber of Commerce Krisa Delacruz.
Events taking place will be the Chalk the Walk, The 4th of July ceremony, Fourth at the Fields and the Red , White and You Parade.
“This year the theme is America united which I think is a really special theme for this year,” said Delacruz.
The Kiwanis Pancake Festival in Graham will still happen, but it is postponed to a later date.
“It is a super hard thing for us to do but we know that it’s in the best interest of our community,” said Kiwanis Club President Jessi Ribble. “And we just want to in no way have a chance that we could’ve negatively impacted someone.”
Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided at the events, that will all be held outdoors for increased safety.
“We will be encouraging and helping people practice social distancing,” said Delacruz.
The Graham ceremony and parade will be live streamed on Facebook, and on their new Dish Network channel.
