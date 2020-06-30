New COVID-19 cases reported across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Several new COVID-19 cases have been reported across Texoma.
In Archer County, County officials are reporting a total of six cases. They originally had seven but one case was as a false positive.
The largest increase came out of Young County, where the Graham Regional Medical Center, along with Young County Local Health Authority Dr. Pat Martin, report there are 56 positive tests. However, only 41 of those people are Young County residents.
The county has had 1,318 negative tests and 29 recoveries. There are two patients recovering in the hospital.
In Montague County, the Nocona News is reporting the county now has a total of 18 positive cases, with six of them being active. There are also three presumed positive cases and there have been eight recoveries, 325 negative tests and one death.
In Clay County, Judge Mike Campbell is reporting the county now has eight active cases of COVID-19.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting nine total COVID-19 cases and seven recoveries.
In Throckmorton County, Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital has reported their first positive case.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Hardeman and Haskell Counties both have one new case each, bringing both counties’ totals up to five. Knox County has two new cases which brings their total up to three, and Jack County is now sitting at nine total cases.
Baylor County still does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19. County Health officials are now waiting on the results of five pending tests.
In Oklahoma, a new single-day record for cases was reported, with 585 cases confirmed. Almost every county in SWOK saw an increase in active cases on Tuesday and 498 new recoveries were also reported.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Texoma, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.