Real Feel temperatures will be through the roof for your Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Tuesday we are going to be seeing another hot day here in Texoma we’re going to see a high of 99 degrees and the wind is going to be blowing once again out of the south at about 15 to 25 miles per hour. We will see an isolated chance at a stray thundershower or two. Heat index values well range from the mid to upper 100 degrees values. Going into Wednesday it’s going to get really really hot we’re going to see a high of 105 degrees without a chance for rain. Then going into Thursday we look to stay dry but cool down a smidge with a high of 103 degrees. Friday we will see rain chances return in the forecast with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or two, the high on Friday will be 100 degrees, but we are tracking a cold front that’s going to cool us down into the 90s. For the 4th of July we look to calm down temperature wise, we will see a high of 98 degrees with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm. That’ll be the case for Sunday too with a high of 97 degrees of a 20% chance of showers and storms.