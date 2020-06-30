Three more Allred Prison employees test positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Three more Allred Prison employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
This brings the total number of cases at the prison up to five, with 96 people also being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that one offender has recovered from the virus.
There have been over 117,000 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 8,240 coming back positive. There are 79 presumed COVID-19 deaths.
