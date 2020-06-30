Two Graham prom attendees test positive for COVID-19

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - Two people who attended a prom in Graham on Sunday have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Young County Local Health Authority Dr. Pat Martin.
Dr. Martin said they were showing no symptoms and that they were notified they had been exposed to the virus on Monday.
The prom was set up with social distancing in mind with it happening partly in a barn with the doors open and partly outside. It was also hot and there was a breeze at the time of the event. Dr. Martin says all of this helps mitigate the spread.
Dr. Martin said any attendees that came in close contact with these individuals should quarantine for two weeks.
