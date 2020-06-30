WFPD: Forensic evidence in Wilder death inconclusive, case still open

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police announced Tuesday forensic evidence they’ve collected during the investigation of the death of 2-year old Jason “Wilder” McDaniel has come back inconclusive.
WF Police Chief Manuel Borrego said they had DNA forensic scientists and two national experts on fingerprints analyze the forensic evidence they had.
“None of their reports produced evidence that would show by probable cause the death of baby Wilder,” said Chief Borrego.
Chief Borrego said Amber Odom and James Staley remain persons of interest in the case.
The case will remain open as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.