Wichita Co. Judge Gossom prohibits outdoor gatherings larger than 100 people

This Order is issued in accordance with and incorporates by reference declarations, ordinances, findings, and recitals set out in the preamble to this Order. Unless specifically referenced in this Order, all prior County Judge Orders and relevant amendments shall remain in full force and effect. To the greatest extent possible, this Executive Order shall be interpreted as consistent with and supplemental to any executive order issued by the Texas Governor. All provisions of the executive orders of Governor Greg Abbott either existing or as, if and when issued, shall be automatically incorporated into and constitute terms of this Executive Order enforceable as if set forth herein without necessity for the issuance of any further orders. To the extent that there is a conflict between this Order and any executive order of the Governor, the strictest order shall prevail.