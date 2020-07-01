Electra’s new community garden will be blooming soon

ELECTRA, Texas (TNN) - The Electra community is one step closer to bringing a community garden to life.
Wichita County Commissioners signed off on a tax deed giving the community the go-ahead to use the land.
Volunteers are hoping to see this empty field flourish with fresh fruits and vegetables next spring now that county commissioners have permitted them to use it
“We found a piece of property that the city actually owned and asked them if we could use it and they gave us access to 210 through 214 Bryan Street so we can do a community garden,” said Vice President, Garden of Tomorrow, Electra Texas, Jerry Stone.
The six-week-old nonprofit is working fast.
They’re set to host a fundraiser with vendors and food trucks later this month.
“We’re trying to do a fundraiser on the 25 of July to raise some money so we can get the fencing put up and get some topsoil and compost brought in for raised bed gardening,” said Stone.
They are also hoping to find sponsors to help with the maintenance of the garden once it’s up and running.
“We’re actually gonna put it out to where we’re gonna try to get people to sponsor a month for the water bill,” Stone said.
Commissioner Jeff Watts, who is over that precinct, is not only ready to step in and lend a helping hand but is also praising the community for taking action.
“Well, I just think it’s great,” said Watts. “You got young people involved as well and I think that’s a tremendous thing for any community to work hard on a project such as this that just does nothing but improve the community. However, it just tells you what kind of people that live in Electra, Texas. They’re good people.”
